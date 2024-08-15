Shortly after the F1 GP
Hungaroring pits lie in ruins!
Just a few weeks ago, more than 300,000 racing fans turned night into day around the Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring, but now everything is different - instead of Formula 1 fans in huge crowds, there is now a lot of rubble and ruins to be seen!
The pit facilities have practically been razed to the ground and racing is out of the question. But don't worry: it's not a matter of shutting down the track, an act of war or terrorism - it's "just" a thorough renovation or a massive reconstruction so that the Hungaroring can continue to be a good host for Formula 1 in the coming decades (?) ...
Pit lane now resembles a lunar landscape
The latest pictures of the circuit indicate that the work here is not just a matter of scrapping around, but rather of chipping away - the old building fabric had to be removed and nothing was allowed to remain standing. And so the pit lane, which just a few weeks ago was populated by Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton, Oscar Piastri and their teams, now resembles a lunar landscape.
After 32,000 cubic meters of concrete, almost 1,700 cubic meters of reinforced concrete structures and 3,200 tons of steel were installed in the first half of the year in an initial construction phase, as well as 390 kilometers of new piping, the reconstruction work continued immediately after the GP-related interruption.
After the pit facilities plus the old main building, the main grandstand will also be "tackled". As Zsolt Gyulay, President of the Hungaroring, explained to the Hungarian media, the aim of the remodeling is to prepare for the fact that a GP has become more than just a race these days, but rather a festival. "I have been saying for years [...] that the circuits have to adapt to meet these needs."
