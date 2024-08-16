Prison sentence after spitting attack on police officer

Strained shoulder, broken kneecap, torn cruciate ligament. "I have never seen such serious bodily injury to an officer in the course of an arrest," said Judge Theo Rümmele, confronting the 31-year-old defendant with the facts. In July, the accused had put up massive resistance to his arrest by four police officers in Dornbirn city center. Particularly bad: although the aggressive man knew that he was suffering from hepatitis C, he did not hesitate to spit in the mouth of an officer during the course of the arrest, thus exposing him to the risk of infection. The "spitting llama" has been in custody since his arrest.