Red protest
With balloons against a new black-blue government
With huge blue balloons, the Socialist Youth protested in front of the Federal Chancellery against a new black-blue government. The red youth accuse the FPÖ of pursuing inhumane policies and do not believe that the ÖVP would not form a coalition with the Freedom Party under Herbert Kickl.
"Stepping down is the daily bread of Herbert Kickl and the FPÖ. For years, FPÖ politicians have not only used inhumane rhetoric, they also put their disgusting ideology into practice as soon as they are part of a federal government," said Paul Stich, Chairman of the Socialist Youth.
In the background, powerful players such as the Federation of Austrian Industries are already working on a new edition of Black-Blue with demands for a 41-hour week, he warns.
Even if ÖVP grandees such as party leader Karl Nehammer are currently ruling out a coalition with Kickl, it can be assumed that the ÖVP will change its position again without hesitation if it deems it appropriate. "The black-blue coalition in Lower Austria shows this very clearly. It must therefore be our task to prevent a new edition of this horror coalition," said Stich.
During the protest action in front of the Chancellery, a large number of "anti-Kickl balloons" were displayed and the slogan "FPÖVPStoppen" (Stop FPÖVP) was represented with balloons.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
