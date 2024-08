Concerts return to Salzburg’s old town

Whether Tina Turner or Herbert Grönemeyer, their concerts in Salzburg's Old Town are always remembered. Since 2016, however, these events have been virtually banned from Residenzplatz. Now it is to be given a new lease of life. Next May, there will be concerts on two different days. Just who will be performing is still a well-kept secret. There will be a resolution in September. The city government has already shown that it is serious about revitalization with the fan zone for the European Football Championships, which will soon be created.