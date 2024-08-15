Vorteilswelt
Altach coach Summer:

“It will be very exciting in the top half”

Nachrichten
15.08.2024 07:55

SCR Altach are fired up for the start of the women's Bundesliga, with the Rheindörfler welcoming FC Bergheim today (15). Coach Bernhard Summer is determined to reach the championship play-off this season, but is still skeptical about the new format.

"It's finally starting again, that's a special feeling. The players are on fire," says SCR Altach coach Bernhard Summer ahead of today's season opener in the Admiral Women's Bundesliga at home against Bergheim.

But the clash with the Salzburg side will not be a walkover for the Rheindörflerinnen, as has perhaps been the case from time to time in previous seasons. The coach is aware of that. "This is a different Bergheim, a stronger one. And in general, it's no longer feasible in this league to take three points by the skin of your teeth. The teams are too evenly matched for that."

Nevertheless, Summer naturally wants to keep the points in Schnabelholz. After all, the aim of finishing among the best clubs has not changed. "We want a successful start. And we definitely want to make it into the top four. Because that's the only exciting place for us."

Not yet a fan
The Altach coach is referring to the new league format - after the end of the basic round, the top four play a championship play-off with a first and second leg for the title, while the remaining clubs "only" play each other once in a qualifying group. "I'm not necessarily a fan of this format," admits Summer, "I would have preferred the league to be increased to 12 clubs."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Dominik Omerzell
Dominik Omerzell
