Accidents in the mountains
Hiker rescued from the Drachenwand by helicopter
Busy times for the mountain rescuers in the local mountains. A 63-year-old German fell on Wednesday morning during a hike on the Drachenwand in the district of Gmunden and had to be rescued by the mountain rescue service. A 75-year-old man also had to be rescued in the Totes Gebirge after a fall.
The German and his wife had hiked to the summit of the Drachenwand via the via ferrata at around 9 a.m. on Wednesday. On the descent via the Hirschsteig, they stopped to rest in a hollow, the so-called Rache des Drachen, and walked around 30 meters off the path to a waterfall. After cooling off in the Klausbach stream, the couple made their way back to the marked hiking trail, which is where the accident happened.
Slipped and injured
Only around ten meters from the path, the 63-year-old "slipped while stepping on a fallen tree trunk and unfortunately caught his foot between two tree trunks". He sustained injuries from the fall, the police reported. Because he was unable to continue, his wife called the mountain rescue service. After being rescued with a rope, the rescue helicopter transported the injured man away.
Comrade provided first aid
There had already been an accident in the Totes Gebirge on Tuesday. Two mountain companions, a 75-year-old from the Kirchdorf district and an 85-year-old from Linz, started their crossing from the Prielschutzhaus in the direction of the Welserhütte at around 8 am. Their hike took them through the Klinserschlucht gorge when they lost the marked trail shortly after midday. Some time later, the 75-year-old decided to turn back and descend towards the Prielschutzhaus.
Search for a helper
Once back on the marked path, he stumbled and fell forward over a rock step in such an unfortunate way that he suffered serious injuries. The 85-year-old man following behind administered first aid until the injured man was treated by the emergency doctor.
As the older man did not return to the Welserhütte later, a search was carried out for him in the evening. However, the man was picked up unharmed by the hut warden at the Prielschutzhaus at 6.35 pm.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
