Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Espionage affair

First indictment against Ott and ex-FPÖ man Jenewein

Nachrichten
14.08.2024 15:11

The Vienna Public Prosecutor's Office has filed a first criminal complaint against former Blue Party member Hans-Jörg Jenewein and former secret service agent Egisto Ott, who is suspected of espionage, for violation of official secrecy. Further investigations into the case are ongoing.

comment0 Kommentare

In November 2018, Ott is said to have commissioned an unknown official as a BMI official on behalf of Jenewein to obtain information on participants in a meeting of European intelligence and secret services, whereby the main interest was to find out which employees of the then secret service BVT were attending. In addition to this suspected criminal offense, Jenewein is accused of passing on confidential documents to which he had access in the Ibiza U Committee in June 2021 and of taking photos of persons providing information and sending them to third parties.

Hans-Jörg Jenewein (Bild: APA/Herbert Neubauer)
Hans-Jörg Jenewein
(Bild: APA/Herbert Neubauer)

National security at risk?
Ott, who is suspected of spying for Russia, is also alleged to have passed on the names of BVT employees to FPÖ politician Jenewein in May 2019, thereby jeopardizing the maintenance of public national security and the success of future intelligence activities. There had also been a breach of data protection.

Ibiza connection too
In July 2019, Ott is also alleged to have asked a police officer to collect the names of the officers investigating the "Ibiza" case. The penalty is up to three years in prison.

"Extremely complex case"
The Vienna public prosecutor's office is investigating the "extremely extensive Ott case" in several lines of inquiry. The other proceedings will continue in parallel with the upcoming main trial.

Jenewein and Ott are presumed innocent.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Kronen Zeitung
Kronen Zeitung
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf