Espionage affair
First indictment against Ott and ex-FPÖ man Jenewein
The Vienna Public Prosecutor's Office has filed a first criminal complaint against former Blue Party member Hans-Jörg Jenewein and former secret service agent Egisto Ott, who is suspected of espionage, for violation of official secrecy. Further investigations into the case are ongoing.
In November 2018, Ott is said to have commissioned an unknown official as a BMI official on behalf of Jenewein to obtain information on participants in a meeting of European intelligence and secret services, whereby the main interest was to find out which employees of the then secret service BVT were attending. In addition to this suspected criminal offense, Jenewein is accused of passing on confidential documents to which he had access in the Ibiza U Committee in June 2021 and of taking photos of persons providing information and sending them to third parties.
National security at risk?
Ott, who is suspected of spying for Russia, is also alleged to have passed on the names of BVT employees to FPÖ politician Jenewein in May 2019, thereby jeopardizing the maintenance of public national security and the success of future intelligence activities. There had also been a breach of data protection.
Ibiza connection too
In July 2019, Ott is also alleged to have asked a police officer to collect the names of the officers investigating the "Ibiza" case. The penalty is up to three years in prison.
"Extremely complex case"
The Vienna public prosecutor's office is investigating the "extremely extensive Ott case" in several lines of inquiry. The other proceedings will continue in parallel with the upcoming main trial.
Jenewein and Ott are presumed innocent.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.