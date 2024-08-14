First indictment against Ott and ex-FPÖ man Jenewein

In November 2018, Ott is said to have commissioned an unknown official as a BMI official on behalf of Jenewein to obtain information on participants in a meeting of European intelligence and secret services, whereby the main interest was to find out which employees of the then secret service BVT were attending. In addition to this suspected criminal offense, Jenewein is accused of passing on confidential documents to which he had access in the Ibiza U Committee in June 2021 and of taking photos of persons providing information and sending them to third parties.