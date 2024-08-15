Blind vacationer: “Austria is beautiful!”

From the mountains to Seewinkel

Since it has been dark for him, he has relied entirely on his other four senses. Every winter and summer, the 72-year-old goes on a mountain hiking tour in the Tyrolean Ötztal. He not only knows Mount Everest conqueror Andreas "Andy" Holzer (57) from Lienz personally, but also the entire Alpine region like the back of his hand. In the warmer months of the year, the blind Belgian is also drawn to the free town of Rust. Amidst the romantic idyll, he explores the Seewinkel with his wife Greta.