Secret services
Messenger surveillance: ÖVP alone with plans
Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) has received a disappointing rejection in the National Security Council with his package of demands as a result of the prevented attack on a Taylor Swift concert.
None of the other parliamentary groups agreed to demands such as messenger monitoring, a tightening of the Political Parties Act and an extension of detention for non-deradicalized individuals. Instead, there was a broad majority in favor of examining the use of state security.
The Greens and FPÖ had already urged the DSN control commission to examine the interaction between the individual domestic services in connection with the prevented attack before the meeting. This was also supported by the SPÖ and NEOS. Only the ÖVP voted against the Greens' corresponding request to the Minister of the Interior. Green Party leader Sigrid Maurer assumed that the head of the department would also comply with the request.
Initiatives by the Greens and the SPÖ to establish new rules for security personnel were also capable of gaining a majority. As FP security spokesman Hannes Amesbauer regretted, a Freedom Party request to create a law banning political Islam was rejected.
Babler criticizes: "crude mass surveillance"
The ÖVP remained alone when it came to the package announced by the Chancellor. Maurer justified the no vote by stating that measures such as a tightening of the right of assembly should not be rushed through. Among other things, the FPÖ rejected the monitoring of messenger services. SP leader Andreas Babler is cautious in this regard. It must be ensured that "there is no clumsy mass surveillance". The government should deliver a proposal "that sticks". NEOS Secretary General Douglas Hoyos had already expressed his skepticism before the meeting. "Whenever something happens, there are immediately cries for more powers." However, he does not want to make a final assessment until he has received the draft bill from the Ministry of the Interior.
After the meeting, Hoyos was once again annoyed by the structure of the Security Council, which he wants to see transformed into a genuine advisory body. He estimated that the knowledge gained from today's debate was not very high. Babler also had a number of unanswered questions after the two-hour meeting.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
