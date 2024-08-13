Messenger surveillance: ÖVP alone with plans

Babler criticizes: "crude mass surveillance"

The ÖVP remained alone when it came to the package announced by the Chancellor. Maurer justified the no vote by stating that measures such as a tightening of the right of assembly should not be rushed through. Among other things, the FPÖ rejected the monitoring of messenger services. SP leader Andreas Babler is cautious in this regard. It must be ensured that "there is no clumsy mass surveillance". The government should deliver a proposal "that sticks". NEOS Secretary General Douglas Hoyos had already expressed his skepticism before the meeting. "Whenever something happens, there are immediately cries for more powers." However, he does not want to make a final assessment until he has received the draft bill from the Ministry of the Interior.