The line-up: How Salzburg start at Twente

Salzburg gained plenty of confidence at the weekend with a convincing 5:1 win against Blau-Weiß Linz and took the lead in the domestic Bundesliga table. The team has won all four of its competitive matches this season. "Now it's a different story. It's the Champions League, it's a different level - with all due respect to Blau-Weiß Linz," said Lijnders. "We expect a game where we have to defend them for 95 minutes or longer with everything we have."