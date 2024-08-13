Everyone except Kreibich on an equal footing in government

The new city government will have been in office for exactly 100 days on Thursday. On Tuesday, the members took stock for the first time. It quickly became clear that the SPÖ, KPÖ Plus and Bürgerliste are close on many issues and seem to have a good rapport with each other. The term "eye to eye" was often used by those present. Only one person mocked the fact that he was not on the same level: Deputy Mayor Florian Kreibich (ÖVP). The People's Party, which is in government due to the proportional representation system, did not sign the working agreement.