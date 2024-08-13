City of Salzburg
Everyone except Kreibich on an equal footing in government
The new city government will have been in office for exactly 100 days on Thursday. On Tuesday, the members took stock for the first time. It quickly became clear that the SPÖ, KPÖ Plus and Bürgerliste are close on many issues and seem to have a good rapport with each other. The term "eye to eye" was often used by those present. Only one person mocked the fact that he was not on the same level: Deputy Mayor Florian Kreibich (ÖVP). The People's Party, which is in government due to the proportional representation system, did not sign the working agreement.
On Tuesday, Kreibich also coined the term "watermelon government": a little green, a lot of red and a few black seeds. For him, many measures are a payback to the former ÖVP-led government. The remaining members of the government see the situation as a new departure. "We are stepping up the pace," says Mayor Bernhard Auinger (SPÖ). The government wants to step up the pace, especially when it comes to housing construction. A directive initiated by Auinger, Deputy Mayor Kay-Michael Dankl (KPÖ) and City Councillor Anna Schiester (Citizens' List) will completely reorganize rezoning regulations in future. For example, 80 percent of new buildings must be subsidized rental apartments.
Dankl also wants to bring existing apartments back onto the market. A package to combat vacancies is to be presented in the fall. Schiester also wants to present many projects in the fall.
Open question of costs for the S-Link upsets city boss
A decision on the S-Link will also be made in three months' time. Auinger - known to be an opponent of the project - clearly criticized the state government on Tuesday. "There is still no cost cap for the city and negotiations will only take place again after the public consultation," said the city boss. The citizens of Salzburg would therefore not know how much the project would ultimately cost the state capital before the vote.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.