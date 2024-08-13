Social welfare: Ludwig raises eyebrows with demand

Ludwig calls on the federal government to pursue an "active labor market policy" instead of debating the level of minimum income. "For all those who are not in employment, an offensive is needed throughout Austria to bring them into the labor market and to qualify them accordingly in view of the shortage of skilled workers. This will not succeed if the AMS budget is cut - as planned by the federal government - but only if the necessary funds are significantly increased."

Ludwig wants a basic child protection scheme

"It would also make sense to provide for a basic child benefit," adds Ludwig. These measures would have to be combined with a two-year integration program, also linked to a residence requirement.