Calvins have to go
Brooke Shields auctions off her scandalous jeans
Nothing comes between her and her Calvins ... At 14, Brooke Shields modeled the tight jeans by designer Calvin Klein. The campaign caused a scandal in 1980 because, according to critics, "Pretty Baby" was sexualized in it. Now the actress wants to auction off the 44-year-old original jeans from her advertisement.
In the "Now What?" podcast last year, the 59-year-old revealed that she didn't understand the furore surrounding the provocative slogan ("What comes between me and my Calvins? Nothing!"): "I was so naive and didn't understand the reference. So, that I don't wear underwear."
Shields gives away legendary jeans
She also revealed that her mother had packed up three pairs of the iconic Calvin Klein jeans after the shoot and saved them for her. Shields: "I rediscovered them in 2004. I even fitted into them back then."
She donated one pair of jeans to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The other two ended up in the back of her walk-in closet. She has now cleared them out after her second daughter Grier (18) will follow her older sister Rowan (21) to college.
"Unbelievable that hips were so narrow"
"The celebrity mom revealed to People: "I'm going to be in the empty nest and I wanted to make a big cut at home. I've flipped my house and will be giving away a few of my special pieces, as well as one of the Calvins. I still can't believe my hips used to be so narrow - it scares me."
Shields revealed that both of her daughters tried on the jeans and fit into them. Rowan and Grier would have loved to bag them for themselves and take them home. But their mom was able to prevent that. What she wants to do with the last pair: "I'm going to have the jeans framed behind Plexiglas."
50,000 dollars for cult jeans?
The other pair will go under the hammer from October 25 to 27 at Studios Auctions' "From Bombshells to Blasters: An Auction You Can't Refuse". The estimated value is 50,000 dollars.
Fans can also bid on an autographed script from "The Blue Lagoon" and a cheerleading warm-up sweater that Brooke wore in college.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
