Animal world premiere
Vienna: Successful breeding of a desert chameleon
A desert chameleon has been successfully bred for the first time at the Haus des Meeres in Vienna-Mariahilf. The chameleon, which originates from Namibia and South Africa, is considered to be extremely demanding to breed and keep, which makes this success a zoological sensation.
While the young animals and their mothers are still being looked after behind the scenes, one of the fathers can already be admired in the new Namibia facility.
"We are incredibly proud!"
The hatching of the first young animals is the result of years of research, perfect climatic conditions and intensive care by the team of experts at Haus des Meeres. "We are incredibly proud of this success," explained Robert Riener, Curator of Reptiles and Amphibians. "This offspring is a milestone in the history of our zoo and an important step in the conservation of this fascinating species."
Desert chameleon lives on the ground
Chamaeleo namaquensis, the desert chameleon, is a unique representative of its genus, native to the barren desert landscapes of Namibia and South Africa. Unlike many of its relatives, which live mainly in trees, the desert chameleon is adapted to life on the ground in its treeless home.
In the cool morning hours it is still almost completely black in order to quickly reach "operating temperature", but as temperatures rise it turns an almost blinding white color to avoid overheating.
Reptile tends towards cannibalism
The reptile has an unusual hunting strategy: instead of lying in wait for prey like other chameleons, it actively hunts in its treeless habitat. It feeds mainly on insects such as ground beetles, but also on other reptiles and occasionally on conspecifics.
It covers its fluid requirements with food and a technique that is widespread in the desert: it collects moisture from the nocturnal mist that settles on its body and transports it to its mouth via capillary tubules.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
