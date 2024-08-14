Sour is fun – we love lemons!

Preparation: Wash the lemons in hot water and soak the gelatine in cold water. Cut the lemons in half, squeeze and scrape out the juice with a spoon. Cut off the ends of the lemon halves to make them stand upright. Heat the gelatine with half the lemon juice until it has dissolved, add the remaining lemon juice and stir in the sugar. Slowly stir into the yoghurt, then leave to cool slightly. Meanwhile, whip the cream until stiff and stir into the yogurt. Pour the mousse into the lemon halves and leave to set in the fridge. Decorate with lemon balm.