Recipe of the week

Sour is fun – we love lemons!

Nachrichten
14.08.2024 15:49

Sarah Jahn transforms the delicious citrus fruit into a lemon jelly and a lemon mousse. The ginger note gives the striking acidity an extra kick of freshness and harmonizes perfectly in these two quick dessert variations. The mousse is even served in the lemon. A real eye-catcher!

comment0 Kommentare

Lemon mousse
Ingredients: 2 untreated lemons, 2 sheets of gelatine, 130g whole milk yoghurt, 50g granulated sugar, 130g cream, lemon balm (decoration) 

Preparation: Wash the lemons in hot water and soak the gelatine in cold water. Cut the lemons in half, squeeze and scrape out the juice with a spoon. Cut off the ends of the lemon halves to make them stand upright. Heat the gelatine with half the lemon juice until it has dissolved, add the remaining lemon juice and stir in the sugar. Slowly stir into the yoghurt, then leave to cool slightly. Meanwhile, whip the cream until stiff and stir into the yogurt. Pour the mousse into the lemon halves and leave to set in the fridge. Decorate with lemon balm. 

(Bild: krone.tv)
(Bild: krone.tv)

Lemon and ginger jelly
Ingredients: 5 organic lemons, 250ml water, 1 pc. Ginger to taste, 1kg gelling sugar (1:1)

Preparation: Wash the lemons in hot water, peel off the peel and place in a saucepan. Squeeze the lemons, add the juice to the pan and boil together with the water and sugar for approx. 10 minutes. Then add the ginger. Simmer for a few more minutes, strain through a sieve and pour into sterilized jars.

(Bild: Peter Max)

Individuell gestaltbare Wohnküchen mit Kochinsel (Bild: Pmax)

(Bild: Pmax)

(Bild: KMM)

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

