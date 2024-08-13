After arrest
Marius Borg Høiby’s ex “no longer wants to keep quiet”
Last Sunday, Crown Princess Mette-Marit's son Marius Borg Høiby was arrested following an alleged act of violence in an apartment in Oslo on Sunday night. Now the 27-year-old's ex-girlfriend is breaking her silence.
The allegations against Marius Borg Høiby are serious. As the Oslo police confirmed, the son of Mette-Marit and stepson of Crown Prince Haakon was arrested last Sunday and released on Monday. The 27-year-old is being investigated for assault and damage to property.
Snekkestad "no longer wants to remain silent"
According to the police, there was a relationship between Borg Høiby and the victim, who had to be treated in hospital. The exact person involved has not yet been made public.
However, Juliane Snekkestad has now broken her silence in her Instagram story. The 29-year-old and Borg Høiby were a couple for almost four years. "Over the course of the week, I received lots of calls, messages and questions about my ex," Bild newspaper quoted from the message. "Family and friends have known for a long time," Snekkestad continued. "And I have decided to no longer remain silent."
She then explained: "And to answer all questions: yes, I have been mentally and physically abused by the person in question. The psychological violence was the most brutal for me."
She doesn't want any sympathy, but: "It's no longer acceptable that more women have to endure something like this. I feel it is my responsibility to make this known," she continued.
"Never again the person I used to be"
In a second post, Snekkestad talked about how it had taken her a long time to get over these experiences. She will "never be who I used to be" - despite "years of professional help and support from my fantastic family, my fiancé and my friends", the 29-year-old concluded.
Julianne Snekkestad and Marius Borg Høiby made their love public in 2018. They were a couple until 2022. The former "Playboy" beauty was warmly welcomed by the Norwegian royal family.
Crown Princess Mette-Marit has not yet commented on the allegations against her son. Her husband Haakon, however, said on the sidelines of the Olympic Games in Paris: "I don't want to go into details, but this also burdens me. It's a serious matter when the police get involved."
