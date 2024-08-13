Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

According to a study

Salzburg’s real estate prices down ten percent

Nachrichten
13.08.2024 14:00

According to a study, real estate prices in Salzburg have fallen. Demand for rental apartments is higher than for property. However, the declines should pave the way for further price increases.

comment0 Kommentare

The price trend for apartments and houses continues to decline in part: the more buyers by region live in their own homes, the less this is the case, according to the housing market report published by Raiffeisen Research on Tuesday. According to the "willhaben.at" survey, demand for rental apartments is higher than for owner-occupied apartments. A lack of financing options often stands in the way of a desired purchase of property.

Apartments in Klagenfurt have become more expensive
According to Raiffeisen, even in the past two years from the third quarter of 2022 to the second quarter of 2024, there were certainly districts where apartments have become more expensive rather than cheaper. In addition to the 1st district in Vienna (+2.4 percent), this also applied to Klagenfurt (+3.8 percent) and Villach in Carinthia (3.0 percent) as well as Kufstein in Tyrol (0.9 percent). However, there are many more districts in which the square meter of a condominium has become noticeably cheaper.

The price decline was particularly pronounced in many districts of Vienna. Austria-wide in the relevant housing markets, Steyr in Upper Austria recorded the sharpest drop of 10.8 percent. Apartment prices also fell significantly in Leoben in Styria (minus 8.8%) and Salzburg (minus 9.9%).

Sustained price increases forecast
According to Raiffeisen, this trend is likely to continue. Stronger headwinds are to be expected in Vienna, Innsbruck and Salzburg in particular. This is particularly true in comparison to areas where owner-occupation dominates.

In the longer term, however, "once the current adjustment phase is complete, the price trend will again more closely reflect the population trend", according to the report, referring to the provincial capitals and Vienna and its surrounding areas. There is an influx there. The declines are therefore also paving the way for renewed and, above all, sustained price increases, predicts Raiffeisen Research.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Salzburg-Krone
Salzburg-Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf