Salzburg’s real estate prices down ten percent

Apartments in Klagenfurt have become more expensive

According to Raiffeisen, even in the past two years from the third quarter of 2022 to the second quarter of 2024, there were certainly districts where apartments have become more expensive rather than cheaper. In addition to the 1st district in Vienna (+2.4 percent), this also applied to Klagenfurt (+3.8 percent) and Villach in Carinthia (3.0 percent) as well as Kufstein in Tyrol (0.9 percent). However, there are many more districts in which the square meter of a condominium has become noticeably cheaper.