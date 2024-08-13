In Salzburg
Thunderstorm caused 240 firefighting operations
Last night, thunderstorms kept the Salzburg Floriani on their toes. There were a total of 240 call-outs. The Pinzgau and Pongau regions were particularly affected. In Tennengau, a hunting dog was struck by lightning and died shortly afterwards. One road remains closed until further notice.
A strong thunderstorm front caused some serious damage in Salzburg on Monday evening. The extremely slow-moving thunderstorms caused heavy rainfall, hail and flooding, especially in Pinzgau and Pongau. A total of 31 fire departments with 1060 men and women dealt with 236 operations, according to the provincial fire brigade command. In Pinzgau a farm was set on fire by lightning, in Tennengau a hunting dog was struck by lightning.
Lightning struck a farmhouse
Firefighters pumped out flooded cellars, removed fallen trees, cleared mudslides and cleared blockages in streams. The clean-up work was still ongoing on Tuesday morning or will continue throughout the day. In Pongau, the Grossarl state road had to be closed, but one lane was passable again in the morning. The provincial road administration informs that due to mudslides, the B163, the Wagrainer Straße, between St. Johann im Pongau and Wagrain is completely closed until further notice. The only alternative route is via the A10, the Tauern highway. Three cars were trapped by mudslides on the Wagrainer Straße in the evening and were unable to continue. The fire department was able to bring all the occupants to safety using a wheel loader.
In Bramberg am Wildkogel (Pinzgau), lightning struck a mountain farm on Monday evening. A level 3 alert was issued and a large-scale operation involving over 130 firefighters managed to extinguish the fire. However, the damage is likely to be considerable. The fire department reported two forest fires in Unken and Wald im Pinzgau, which were probably caused by lightning strikes.
Hunting dog struck by lightning
According to the police, two hunters were surprised by the approaching thunderstorm in Tennengau in the afternoon. As the heavy rain began to fall, the two men sought shelter from the storm in a ground seat when lightning suddenly struck in the immediate vicinity. The 63-year-old and the 55-year-old were slightly injured. However, it was too late to help the hunting dog, which was sitting under the bench of the ground seat when the lightning struck.
