Thunderstorm caused 240 firefighting operations

Lightning struck a farmhouse

Firefighters pumped out flooded cellars, removed fallen trees, cleared mudslides and cleared blockages in streams. The clean-up work was still ongoing on Tuesday morning or will continue throughout the day. In Pongau, the Grossarl state road had to be closed, but one lane was passable again in the morning. The provincial road administration informs that due to mudslides, the B163, the Wagrainer Straße, between St. Johann im Pongau and Wagrain is completely closed until further notice. The only alternative route is via the A10, the Tauern highway. Three cars were trapped by mudslides on the Wagrainer Straße in the evening and were unable to continue. The fire department was able to bring all the occupants to safety using a wheel loader.