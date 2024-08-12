Excitement in Formula 1
Hamilton believes in Norris: “He can catch up”
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton is convinced that his compatriot Lando Norris has the quality to overtake Max Verstappen before the end of the season. Even though the Dutchman has a comfortable lead ahead of the decisive phase of the season, Norris would certainly have a good chance.
Lewis Hamilton believes in an exciting Formula 1 season finale. Although the Mercedes driver can no longer get involved in the title fight himself after a weak start, he believes his compatriot Norris in the McLaren can pull off the big coup, as "Speedweek" reports.
But the gap is large
"Norris has a huge task ahead of him if he wants to close the gap. It will be very, very difficult - but it is possible. McLaren has two very strong drivers, while on the other side one car in particular is scoring all the points. So there is a lot to be said for McLaren," says Hamilton.
Norris is currently 78 points behind Red Bull driver Verstappen. "It's been a while since I was in contention for the title. But I myself was once forty points or so behind," Hamilton points out. If Norris starts to win races consistently after the summer break, then anything is possible, explains the seven-time world champion.
