Excitement in Formula 1

Hamilton believes in Norris: “He can catch up”

Nachrichten
12.08.2024 11:19

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton is convinced that his compatriot Lando Norris has the quality to overtake Max Verstappen before the end of the season. Even though the Dutchman has a comfortable lead ahead of the decisive phase of the season, Norris would certainly have a good chance. 

Lewis Hamilton believes in an exciting Formula 1 season finale. Although the Mercedes driver can no longer get involved in the title fight himself after a weak start, he believes his compatriot Norris in the McLaren can pull off the big coup, as "Speedweek" reports.

But the gap is large
"Norris has a huge task ahead of him if he wants to close the gap. It will be very, very difficult - but it is possible. McLaren has two very strong drivers, while on the other side one car in particular is scoring all the points. So there is a lot to be said for McLaren," says Hamilton.

Max Verstappen is the big hunted. (Bild: Associated Press)
Max Verstappen is the big hunted.
(Bild: Associated Press)

Norris is currently 78 points behind Red Bull driver Verstappen. "It's been a while since I was in contention for the title. But I myself was once forty points or so behind," Hamilton points out. If Norris starts to win races consistently after the summer break, then anything is possible, explains the seven-time world champion.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

