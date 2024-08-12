2 games, 4 points
WSG Tirol has never started so well before
180 minutes played and four points - that's WSG Tirol's record in the new Bundesliga season! And that's something to be proud of.
Cut it out, frame it, hang it up. The Bundesliga table on Saturday after the two 5 p.m. games is a rarity: WSG Tirol was leading the 12-team league! Only for a few minutes - admittedly. But still.
"We have to remain humble"
"Completely uninteresting," said captain Valentino Müller, wiping away the short-lived first place. And coach Philipp Semlic didn't want to see too much energy invested in it either: "Forget it. We have to stay humble and not forget where we come from."
New club record for WSG
The rest of the second round put WSG back in familiar territory in the table anyway. But the fact remains that after 2 x 90 minutes of play, Watten have never started a Bundesliga season so well! Four points after the first two rounds is a new club record.
And for the first time ever, WSG recorded a clean sheet against GAK in round two. In the previous season, this had only been achieved in the 21st round. With a 1:0 home win against Hartberg.
"We know how we want to play. But we also know that it's not working 100 percent yet. We still have a lot of work to do," Müller said realistically after the Tivoli home debut.
"We are in a process"
Which is grist to the coach's mill: "We're in a process. And it's not always easy to move forward. But we showed our virtues again. It was another step."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.