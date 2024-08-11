Engagement ring shines as beautifully as a medal

More in love than ever in the city of love

In the overall standings, she finished in 23rd place. Her conclusion: "I didn't have high expectations from the start. I only started windsurfing two and a half years ago - at many moments you can see that the girls are on a different level. That was the best I could do. I gave it my best until the last pump through the finish line." And the very best was yet to come. On Monday, she left the city of love more in love than ever.