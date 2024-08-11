Olympic couple
Engagement ring shines as beautifully as a medal
There's no happier way to leave the city of love! Lorena Abicht, who competed in Marseille as Austria's first female Olympic windsurfer, and Swiss Olympic sailor Sebastien Schneiter got engaged during the Games. Lorena smiles: "My personal piece of gold shines at least as beautifully as a medal."
How did the engagement go? Lorena explains: "After our competitions, we went home to Lake Geneva and sailed for four days in complete relaxation. He then proposed very romantically on the water and I immediately said yes, beaming."
The couple returned to Paris at their own expense for the medal ceremony for Lorena's sailing colleagues Lara Vadlau, Lukas Mähr and Valentin Bontus and the closing ceremony. On Saturday evening, Lorena was all smiles at the party in Austria House, where she treated herself to a Kaiserschmarren: "My ring shines just as beautifully as the medals. I'm very happy with my piece of gold."
Qualified for the Olympics in record time!
The 30-year-old has also earned herself a plaque as the winner of hearts. The former top sailor, who won silver in the 49erFX class at the 2018 World Championships in Aarhus with Tanja Frank, only started windsurfing in the iQFoil class two and a half years ago. The army athlete learned the new discipline from scratch on Lake Garda and qualified for the Olympics in record time!
Difficult weather conditions then prevailed in the bay off Marseille. In light wind conditions, which she did not really appreciate, many races were postponed and abandoned. On her last day of competition, Abicht still managed an eleventh place: "I really wanted to finish with a strong result, and I managed to do that. I rode well tactically and strategically."
More in love than ever in the city of love
In the overall standings, she finished in 23rd place. Her conclusion: "I didn't have high expectations from the start. I only started windsurfing two and a half years ago - at many moments you can see that the girls are on a different level. That was the best I could do. I gave it my best until the last pump through the finish line." And the very best was yet to come. On Monday, she left the city of love more in love than ever.
