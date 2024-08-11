Bontus in an interview:
“Like Kung Fu Panda, I’m the chosen one”
Valentin Bontus, Olympic champion in Formula Kite, talks about his favorite movie character, having his eyes lasered and the fantastic mountains around Garmisch.
"Krone": You used to be a chilled kitesurfer who liked to drink beer. When did you start working really professionally?
Valentin Bontus: About a year ago, before the World Championships in The Hague. I realized that the speed was there, that I really had potential in Formula Kite. I've been working very hard ever since. I never thought it would pay off so quickly.
After the award ceremony, you emphasized: "I hope my life won't change now ..."
I enjoy the competitions, the training and the mountains around Garmisch, where I live with my girlfriend, as a balance. That's not going to change.
As a kitesurfer, you have a sailing coach in Luca Bursic. Sounds a bit strange to an outsider ...
He helps me enormously with tactical things. Getting him was worth its weight in gold.
You have a caddie like the golfers. What does he do?
Alessandro Giannini is a complete professional and does all the hard work with the kite. He is very important to me. I trust him completely.
You had your eyes lasered. How valuable was that for the Olympics?
I used to ride with contact lenses, it was a game changer. And I can't forget my glasses now.
You once said that you are like Kung Fu Panda ...
I think the comparison is a good one. Like Kung Fu Panda, I'm not necessarily the most muscular and lightest athlete, but I'm very talented in my field.
So as an Olympic champion in Formula Kite, you are also the chosen one like Kung Fu Panda ...
Apparently. Yes, I really like that (laughs). Like Kung Fu Panda, I'm the chosen one. I also think the Kung Fu Panda films are really great and extremely motivating.
