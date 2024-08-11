"Krone" backstage
“Cleaning up and mucking out was like a treasure hunt”
The legendary Circus Roncalli is performing its new "ARTistART" program in Vienna from 11 September to 6 October. The "Krone" was allowed to take a look behind the scenes at the Cologne Fundus and chat with founder Bernhard Paul and daughter Vivi Paul-Roncalli...
What makes Circus Roncalli the magical place that it is? It's the uniqueness and love that goes into every detail. Founder Bernhard Paul has been doing this for almost 50 years - the big anniversary is in two years' time - and his children Lili, Adrian and Vivi have also been doing it for some time. We met up with the latter in the newly refurbished Fundus in Cologne, where the circus has its headquarters. In contrast to the imaginative circus ring, it is a sober functional building, which nevertheless plays a central role. "In addition to the circus that is on tour, we also run the Apollo Varieté in Cologne all year round and also have additional shows. Until the pandemic, our costumes were scattered in all directions - finding something was a real challenge," says Vivi.
Around 7,000 items of clothing have made it into the warehouse - from historical costumes from the 11th century to film and theater costumes from the estate of the legendary Lambert Hofer tailoring company, which outfitted the "Sissi" films, for example. But that is by no means all of them. Apart from the shoes and accessories, which are stored in a separate cellar, seven containers full of fabric, which was already in a desolate state, had to be thrown away. A not entirely unemotional undertaking. "It was all childhood memories. I could immediately remember who wore what in which show. So of course I wanted to preserve as much as possible," says Vivi.
As an artist, she may not have time for the stage at the moment, but her costumes are of course still available. "But not in the stash, they're at home with me," she beams proudly. Going through the trove was "like a treasure hunt, because there were a lot of valuable things in there, such as yards of rare, expensive fabrics." How was it possible to reconcile mucking out with dad Bernhard Paul's passion for collecting? "After I took over the mucking out, it went quite well because dad can't kick me out," jokes Vivian, who enjoys her father's blind trust, as he reveals to us during a visit to his home in Cologne. "My children have grown up with the circus and have it in their blood. They already know what they're doing and they all complement each other very well."
What they have in common with their father is their anticipation of Vienna. "I'm a bit homesick," admits Bernhard Paul and continues with a grin: "But when I'm there for longer, I'm also looking forward to going back." The circus is in his blood too.
