“Cleaning up and mucking out was like a treasure hunt”

As an artist, she may not have time for the stage at the moment, but her costumes are of course still available. "But not in the stash, they're at home with me," she beams proudly. Going through the trove was "like a treasure hunt, because there were a lot of valuable things in there, such as yards of rare, expensive fabrics." How was it possible to reconcile mucking out with dad Bernhard Paul's passion for collecting? "After I took over the mucking out, it went quite well because dad can't kick me out," jokes Vivian, who enjoys her father's blind trust, as he reveals to us during a visit to his home in Cologne. "My children have grown up with the circus and have it in their blood. They already know what they're doing and they all complement each other very well."