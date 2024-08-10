After the assassination plan: How safe is Austria still?

However, hardly any ÖVP Minister of the Interior has ever had a law described as too "lax" by the Greens of all people. Green Social Affairs Minister Johannes Rauch therefore presented a six-point plan for a ban on carrying knives. One of the key differences to the ÖVP's proposal is a general ban on carrying knives for people under the influence of alcohol. "Alcohol and knives don't mix. No matter what kind of knife - anyone who is under the influence of alcohol should not be armed", explained Rauch.