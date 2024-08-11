People from next door
“I save people and sometimes fish too”
Erich Grellmann has been supervising bathers in Vienna's Gänsehäufel for 38 years. He has experienced a lot during his time there. Although he agrees that times are not what they used to be, he wouldn't trade his job for the world.
"Krone": How does one come up with the idea of becoming a pool attendant?
Erich Grellmann: I was 23 and worked in the laboratory. A colleague asked me why I was wasting my time here when I could be out in the fresh air. So I switched to the outdoor pool. That was 38 years ago.
And you have never regretted your decision since then?
Definitely not.
38 years is a long time, you must have experienced a lot. What do you remember in particular?
There was so much, once I saved a fish's life, I was a hero to the children.
Did you only save fish?
No, people too, a few times it was really dicey.
Do you have to jump in more often now than before?
Yes, people are becoming more reckless and unreasonable. Many, especially Syrians and Afghans, can't swim. The rescue service is on duty in the Gänsehäufel every day.
Recently there have been security guards in the pool, is that necessary?
To be honest, I'm glad about that. Before that was also our responsibility. But we don't have the time. Nor do we have the means. Children used to be punished, but they can't do that anymore. At the same time, parents are less attentive, they're engrossed in their cell phones and don't notice what's happening to their children.
Has it become more dangerous in the pool?
Incidents have certainly increased. Young people in particular are increasingly disrespectful. We are regularly verbally abused and insulted. Last week, I threw an entire school class out.
Apart from the young people, are there any other annoyances in the bathroom?
Cabana owners, mostly older people, complain about the noise or because there is too much or too little watering. You can't please everyone, but you have to know how to deal with whom.
What are the good things about the job?
The fresh air, half a year off, and the salary isn't bad either. Nevertheless, finding employees is becoming increasingly difficult.
Why is that?
Many people can no longer swim. During the last round of applications, we had to pull some out of the water. And the work-life balance. In summer, many people prefer to chill out rather than work.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
