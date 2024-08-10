Microsoft report
Iran wants to influence US elections with disinformation
According to Microsoft, Iran wants to influence the upcoming elections in the USA with fake news sites and cyber attacks. With the help of AI, groups from Iran have set up both left-wing and conservative-looking news sites, according to the company.
Microsoft thus confirmed warnings from numerous US representatives about foreign influence. With the fake portals, groups close to the Iranian leadership had laid the foundation for influencing voters on current election issues, explained Clint Watts, head of Microsoft's threat analysis department. Iran is aiming to "stir up controversy or influence voters, especially in swing states", which can be decisive in elections.
Creating chaos
According to the report, another group with links to Iran creates fake profiles of political activists. These could be used to incite violence against politicians, create chaos and cast doubt on the elections. According to the report, other groups gained access to the email traffic of a former election campaign advisor and the mailbox of a government employee.
Russian campaign exposed
According to the US Department of Justice, the authorities had already uncovered a Russian campaign in July that used an AI to create fake profiles on the online service X and spread false information there. According to the US, the campaign was financed by the Kremlin and supported by an employee of the Russian secret service FSB.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.