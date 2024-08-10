Technical checks
Focus on Innsbruck: Eight license plates confiscated
In the greater Innsbruck area, several traffic offenders were caught during a technical focus check. One driving license and eight license plates were confiscated as a result. Numerous other charges were also filed.
The joint priority action by the police together with the vehicle inspection center of the state of Tyrol caused quite a stir on Friday between 4 pm and midnight. Numerous vehicles were subjected to a technical inspection in the greater Innsbruck area. According to the police, the focus was on tuning.
Eight vehicles were found to have such serious defects by experts from the provincial inspection authority that the registration had to be revoked and the license plates removed.
A total of 27 vehicles were presented and checked for their technical condition by police patrols from the Innsbruck city police command and the Tyrol provincial traffic department. "Eight vehicles were found to have such serious defects by the experts from the provincial inspection authority that the registration had to be revoked and the license plates taken off," said the police.
Numerous other offenses
In addition, 106 alcohol tests were carried out. Three drivers were reported for driving under the influence of alcohol or narcotics. One driver's license was confiscated. 140 charges were filed for offenses under the Motor Vehicle Act, 31 for offenses under the Road Traffic Act.
From a legal point of view, this was an 'electric bicycle', which was found to be traveling at a speed of 44 km/h on the roller dynamometer instead of the permitted design speed of 25 km/h.
E-scooter rider speeds through the city
An electric scooter rider also caused a stir. "Legally speaking, this was an 'electric bike' that was found to be traveling at a speed of 44 km/h on the roller dynamometer instead of the permitted design speed of 25 km/h," said the police. He was reported due to the lack of registration and insurance cover.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
