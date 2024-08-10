Against promoted team
Bregenz aim for first win of the season
Coach Regi van Acker and his team welcome promoted team Voitsberg today (14:30). The Belgian sees a lot of euphoria among the opponents, but his team still has an advantage. However, he warns against overconfidence.
At the start of the league at Sturm II in Gleisdorf, where Bregenz only drew 0-0 against the young team from Graz in catastrophic pitch conditions, the provincial capital did not get up to speed. In the meantime, Gleisdorf's stadium license has been revoked. Too late for Bregenz, but they are allowed to play at home on a perfect surface in their own stadium today anyway - the visitors are promoted Voitsberg, who started their first second division season with a 1:2 at home against Amstetten.
"We've analyzed them, there's still a lot of the promotion euphoria left," warns coach Regi van Acker, "but with all due respect, we should be able to win this game." The Styrians rely mainly on regional talents who are unable to make it at Bundesliga clubs Sturm, GAK and Hartberg. With Jakob Jantscher (35), however, they made a bomb transfer in the summer.
Giving a good feeling
The Belgian coach and the team are well aware of the importance of the game. "Not just for us, but above all for the fans. We want to give our fans a good feeling - and of course get our first win of the season ourselves." However, Van Acker explains that his team should not allow themselves to become overconfident. "We have to stay calm. Don't throw everything forward and run into counterattacks."
Good news: striker Renan, who moved from Dornbirn to the provincial capital in the summer, is in the squad for the first time since his injury.
