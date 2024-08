Coach David saw a lot of good things in the first test

The Austrian champions, who had only been on the ice together since Monday, sold themselves quite expensively, had strong scenes, but conceded three goals in just over two minutes in the middle third after Nissner took the lead. However, the Bulls coped well with that, coming back to within one goal each through Junior Krening and Bourke. The Swiss only scored the final 5:3 into the empty net. "I saw a lot of good things, we scored goals and held our own. I'm quite happy with our performance," was Bulls coach Oliver David's positive summary. As were the debuts of new signings Nienhuis, Rowe and Kraus. Zug's ladies swept the Graz Huskies (with Salzburg Eagles girls) off the ice 7:0.