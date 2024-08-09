Maria Plain
350 years of a place of pilgrimage with a famous miraculous image
A big anniversary in Maria Plain in Bergheim, a place of power with a fantastic panorama over the town: pilgrimage boot up-to-date. The miraculous image of Maria is famous far and wide. Some miracles are said to have been performed there.
he place of power at St. Peter's Abbey on Plainberg is steeped in history: the miraculous image, in which Mary tenderly lifts the veil from the infant Jesus, is revered far beyond the pilgrimage church. Various miraculous stories have been passed down about the picture, which was not damaged in a fire. "A man born crooked, crawling on all fours", for example, was suddenly able to walk upright again. In 1650 it came to the Plainberg, Archbishop Max Gandolf von Kuenburg later had a mighty church built. Even a brotherhood used to be active on the Plainberg, but it disbanded over the years.
Pilgrims still come from all over the world today. "Pilgrimages are booming," says Father Petrus, Superior at Plainberg since Easter. Local walkers come and bring their worries up here, and there are also more and more e-bikers. He was even able to welcome a group of pilgrims from Indonesia recently.
A week of celebrations
The pilgrimage church has been spruced up for the 350th anniversary week, which began on Thursday. Begonias bloom at the high altar.
The infrastructure around the church is functioning: An inn, a pilgrimage store, the candle chapel, which used to be a bread chapel for the poor. Father Petrus still has a secular wish: "A public transport connection is missing." The festival week lasts until Assumption Day.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
