350 years of a place of pilgrimage with a famous miraculous image

he place of power at St. Peter's Abbey on Plainberg is steeped in history: the miraculous image, in which Mary tenderly lifts the veil from the infant Jesus, is revered far beyond the pilgrimage church. Various miraculous stories have been passed down about the picture, which was not damaged in a fire. "A man born crooked, crawling on all fours", for example, was suddenly able to walk upright again. In 1650 it came to the Plainberg, Archbishop Max Gandolf von Kuenburg later had a mighty church built. Even a brotherhood used to be active on the Plainberg, but it disbanded over the years.