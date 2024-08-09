Clear words
Reinhold Messner’s wife speaks out about inheritance dispute
Reinhold Messner recently spoke about the inheritance dispute in his family. He said it was his "biggest mistake" to have already left the majority of his fortune to his children. Now his wife Diane has also spoken out about the dispute over the Messner inheritance.
In an interview with "Apotheken Umschau", the legendary mountaineer explained that his family had broken up over the inheritance dispute. His son Simon responded to BR and expressed his lack of understanding.
"Cannot understand the reasons"
Messner's wife Diane has now also intervened in the family dispute. Like her husband, she hopes that the "strained relationship" will improve again, according to Messner.
In an interview with "Rai News 24", she emphasized that "such tensions, such knots should be resolved and talked about immediately". However, she "cannot understand" the reasons that led to the inheritance dispute in the family.
"I only came into Reinhold's life later, it's not tangible for me," continued Messner's wife. However, she admitted that the dispute would not affect their marriage. "We have a very, very, very stable relationship," said the 44-year-old, who has been married to the 79-year-old since 2021.
Family broken up according to Messner
As Messner explained in his interview with Apotheken Umschau, a dispute broke out four years ago over his inheritance. "The question of who got more was at the forefront and I was on the brink at 75," said the former extreme athlete, expressing his disappointment. "The moment I had distributed my material inheritance to my children and wife, the family broke up."
Messner blamed his four children for this. They did not appreciate the value of his "generosity".
Son does not understand reproach
In an interview with BR, Messner's son Simon finally explained that he very much appreciated his father's legacy - two farms in South Tyrol. He had also conveyed this to his father, which is why he "basically" does not understand the accusation. He therefore also finds the serious accusations "a pity and sad".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
