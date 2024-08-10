Salzburg against BW Linz from 19.30 LIVE

The Dutchman, who is already missing key players such as Karim Konate, Fernando and Hendry Blank through injury at the start of the season, was impressed with his team's first few appearances. The regulars and substitutes have impressed so far. "We have to use the power of our squad, you start with eleven, but five come in. Everyone is responsible for the end result. It's not so important who starts, but the mentality that they are always ready, no matter when they play. It's a good sign when the style and quality remain the same. That's been the case so far."