Salzburg against BW Linz from 19.30 LIVE
Red Bull Salzburg face "fearful opponents" Blau-Weiß Linz today in their first home game of the still young Bundesliga season. Kick-off is at 7.30pm, we will be reporting live (see ticker below).
Here is the live ticker:
The runners-up are clearly the favorites, but in the previous season the Linzers achieved the unexpected as promoted teams: a 1-0 win at the "Bulls" and a 1-1 draw at home. Salzburg is therefore warned. "The boys don't need much motivation," said RBS coach Pepijn Lijnders. "They want to show a reaction."
"Just like Twente"
Salzburg have made a good start to the season under their new coach. In the cup, the league and in the Champions League qualifier against Twente Enschede, they have won three of their first three competitive matches. They want to maintain this impeccable record against the Blue & Whites. "It's important for us to win. We know their strengths, they counter-attack quickly and we have to be ready for that. We respect our opponents just as much as Twente and have to be focused in our approach," explained Lijnders.
The Dutchman, who is already missing key players such as Karim Konate, Fernando and Hendry Blank through injury at the start of the season, was impressed with his team's first few appearances. The regulars and substitutes have impressed so far. "We have to use the power of our squad, you start with eleven, but five come in. Everyone is responsible for the end result. It's not so important who starts, but the mentality that they are always ready, no matter when they play. It's a good sign when the style and quality remain the same. That's been the case so far."
"Everyone is important"
With a busy schedule, he needs the entire squad. "Everyone is important. That also brings freshness, because not everyone always has to play through," said Lijnders. Against Linz, Kamil Piatkowski could come in for Blank in central defense. "He's getting better and better, he's developing. Now he might have to be ready to start," the coach expected.
Maurits Kjaergaard wants to build on his performance in the CL qualifiers, and the scorer of two goals against Twente does not see the Upper Austrians as a fearful opponent. "What happened last season is no longer important. What's more important is that we're ready on Saturday. We definitely want to get the next win there," said the 21-year-old Dane.
Linzers confident
Linz travel to the former serial champions on the back of another successful start to the season. A week ago, they picked up three points with a 1-0 win against Vienna Austria. "With the home win behind us, we are traveling to Salzburg with a very good feeling and believe in our small chance there as well," said coach Gerald Scheiblehner, who will not have striker Joao Luiz (Achilles tendon) and defender Fabio Strauss (shoulder injury) available.
As in the previous year, Blau-Weiß would like to surprise Salzburg, but Scheiblehner believes that their opponents are on the rise again under Lijnders. "Those responsible in Salzburg have managed to bring a positive energy back into the club within a very short space of time. We have a huge challenge ahead of us."
