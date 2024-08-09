Cell gets bigger
Swift attack: Next terror teenager in custody!
The terror cell surrounding a 19-year-old who planned an attack on one of Taylor Swift's concerts in Vienna is getting bigger and bigger. Now the "Krone" has learned from judicial circles that another arrest has already been made. Another teenage boy ...
The accusations are anything but harmless: another suspect is being investigated for "attempted mass murder" in connection with the planned terrorist attack on one of the Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna.
Another terror teenager in custody
The "terror teenager" - he is 18 years old - is said to have at least been privy to the plans of the 19-year-old from Ternitz (Lower Austria). Whether he was also involved in the activities of the young Islamists is still under investigation.
According to information from "Krone", the 18-year-old is said to be an Iraqi citizen who is currently in Austria as a refugee with protection status. His status has already been revoked and the 18-year-old is to be deported as soon as possible. Like the main suspect from Lower Austria, the Iraqi is also said to have sworn allegiance to IS on August 6 ...
Terrorist had "big" plans
The Lower Austrian with North Macedonian roots and his 17-year-old colleague, who was arrested on the grounds of Vienna's Happel Stadium, had meant business. Strong social changes would also prove this. The 19-year-old had quit his job and announced that he had "big plans". "He has conspicuously changed his appearance and adapted it to the IS."
In addition to the 19-year-old and the 17-year-old, another boy (15), whose role has not yet been fully clarified, was also detained and questioned. However, he was released again.
Pre-trial detention requested for terror duo
The two men arrested on Wednesday have since been taken to Wiener Neustadt prison. In the meantime, both the 19-year-old and the 17-year-old have been remanded in custody.
The terror duo are still under investigation for terrorist association (§ 278b of the Criminal Code) and criminal organization (§ 278a of the Criminal Code).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.