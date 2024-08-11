DAN boss reveals
Thermomix hype makes kitchen manufacturers rethink
How do Austrians live? What is changing within the four walls in times of inflation? Ewald Marschallinger, Managing Director of kitchen manufacturer DAN, talks about the consequences of the construction crisis, the rethink among customers and the technology boom at home.
Wegscheider Straße in Linz: Here in the Bindermichl-Keferfeld district, kitchen manufacturer DAN operates a showroom that only opens its doors to specialist dealers.
Even after the takeover by the Swedish Ballingslöv Group, this is still the case: "We invite our partners here to talk to them about innovations, opportunities and challenges - it's all about models, lighting and colors," explains Managing Director Ewald Marschallinger.
We are in the kitchen sector what the VW Group is in the car industry, serving everything from Škoda to Audi.
Ewald Marschallinger, DAN-Geschäftsführer
Inflation, higher interest rates, less new construction - what effect is that having? "More people are now saying that owning is no longer an option for them. They are staying in a rented apartment for the long term and are furnishing it sensibly," says Marschallinger.
DAN remains true to its motto "Austrian quality at the best price", he emphasizes. Synergies within the group are clearly utilized: The worktops come from a Danish sister company.
What does the customer need? The fact that appliances such as a Thermomix are increasingly part of the equipment is changing things - especially in terms of storage space. "Some people want to show things off, others want to hide them away," says Marschallinger.
"The wind is blowing in our faces too"
The desire to buy is faltering: "Basically, the wind is blowing in our faces just like it is in the face of the entire retail sector." They have adjusted to the lower demand and are relying on flexible working time models.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.