Comments on the game
Grgic: “Keep your head down, even if it hurts”
SK Rapid have earned the chance to advance to the Europa League play-offs. The Viennese side secured a 1-0 away win at Turkish top-flight club Trabzonspor on Thursday. Coach Robert Klauß was satisfied, goalscorer Lukas Grgic explained how the goal came about.
Robert Klauß (Rapid coach): "It wasn't an easy game. We are very happy at the moment. We are also happy with the way we played the game. In the first half we created some good situations, that was really good from us. We had problems at the start of the second half, when Trabzon came forward. Towards the end, we were more in control again after going 1-0 up. It was generally a very good performance from us, the way we dealt with our opponents and the atmosphere. You could tell that whenever we had the ball and control, we became calmer. It's a very good starting position. But I still think the chances are the same. But we've already shown what we can do, we've got a good feeling for the second leg. That's very important."
Lukas Grgic (Rapid goalscorer, via ORF): "I'm pleased that I was able to help the team with the goal, although it has to be said that it was highly deserved. The shot was really sharp, I thought about staying away. But you have to put your head down, even if it hurts. We had better phases and worse phases. We overcame the worse ones and defended well. But the win could have been higher."
