Grgic: “Keep your head down, even if it hurts”

Robert Klauß (Rapid coach): "It wasn't an easy game. We are very happy at the moment. We are also happy with the way we played the game. In the first half we created some good situations, that was really good from us. We had problems at the start of the second half, when Trabzon came forward. Towards the end, we were more in control again after going 1-0 up. It was generally a very good performance from us, the way we dealt with our opponents and the atmosphere. You could tell that whenever we had the ball and control, we became calmer. It's a very good starting position. But I still think the chances are the same. But we've already shown what we can do, we've got a good feeling for the second leg. That's very important."