Away for the first time
In St. Pölten, Austria want to be goal-oriented
Lustenau visit the NV-Arena today at 8.30pm (live on ORF Sport+) and will be looking to score their first goals of the season. The last meeting with the Wolves ended in a 4-0 defeat, so revenge would also be due.
In the 0-0 draw against Lafnitz in the opening game, Lustenau still left a lot of room for improvement. Especially when it came to taking their chances. "I was satisfied with the performance, but the goals were lacking," said coach Martin Brenner, "we have to take our chances because we had enough of them."
Today, in round two, the coach and his team have the next chance to record their first win in the new league - and to show more efficiency in front of goal. However, St. Pölten are an unpleasant opponent. One that has already been in the Bundesliga itself and has been trying to get back there since relegation in 2021.
However, the Wolves messed up the start of the new season, losing 2-0 at FAC. "St. Pölten have a very experienced team with a lot of experienced players. Like us, they still need to find their feet," says Brenner, "they definitely have the potential to play high up the table in the long term."
Bankruptcy in the last duel
The few remaining Austrian players from last season probably don't like to remember their last encounter with the Lower Austrians. Lustenau lost 4-0 at the NV-Arena in November. Back then it was still under coach Markus Mader, who was dismissed a few days later.
New coach Brenner will want to do better today, but will be missing the injured Matthias Maak, Seydou Diarra and Leo Schachner, as well as Tobias Berger (army) and Ibrahim Outtara (recovery training).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
