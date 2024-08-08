Wave of violence threatens
Iran accuses Israel of “strategic mistakes”
The sabre-rattling in the Middle East continues: Acting Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri has described the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran last week as a "strategic mistake" by Israel and once again threatened to retaliate.
"The act committed by the Zionists in Tehran was a strategic mistake, because they will pay a high price for it," Bagheri said in an interview with the AFP news agency on Thursday.
Israel has not yet commented on the killing of Haniyeh, but Iran immediately threatened to retaliate. Bagheri accused the Israeli government of wanting to "spread tensions, war and conflict to other countries". Israel is not in a position to wage war against Iran, he said. "They have neither the ability nor the strength," he explained.
Israel against the Muslim world
Bagheri had taken part in a meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Jeddah in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday. In a joint statement, the foreign ministers of the 57 countries declared that Israel bore "full responsibility" for the "nefarious" killing of Haniyeh, who as Hamas leader had played a central role in the negotiations on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.
On Tuesday, the radical Islamic Palestinian organization Hamas appointed the previous head of the group in the Gaza Strip, Yahya Sinwar, as Haniyeh's successor as head of its politburo.
October architect new Hamas chief
Sinwar is considered one of the masterminds behind the major attack by Hamas and other militant Palestinian groups on Israel on October 7, in which, according to Israeli figures, 1194 people were killed. In addition, 251 people were taken hostage in the Gaza Strip.
Since then, Israel has taken massive military action in the Gaza Strip. According to the Hamas-controlled Ministry of Health, which cannot be independently verified, at least 39,699 people have been killed so far.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.