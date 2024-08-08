Sorted out – the “rascal” shone at Rapid

"Kühbauer was a great coach"

He doesn't want to comment on the accusations that he went on strike from Hütteldorf back then, instead he beams: "We had a great team, we were runners-up. Didi Kühbauer was a great coach. Perhaps my best." The current Wolfsberg coach was the only one who could handle Fountas, even tame him. Which is why the Greek grins: "Call Didi." So a comeback in the Bundesliga after all? "I still have a few years left, I'm open to anything. But I've been away from home for eight years now. My wife and I actually want to go back to Greece."