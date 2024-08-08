Cab Fountas
Sorted out – the “rascal” shone at Rapid
Cab Fountas skips the qualifying match of his former club Rapid with his current (still) employer, he was sorted out in Trabzon. He's heading back home - unless Didi Kühbauer calls.
"How's Maxi, what's Dibi doing?" The questions poured out of Taxi Fountas. The Greek greeted the "Krone" with a grin yesterday, before popping into the Rapids hotel at lunchtime. However, the 28-year-old skipped the Europa League qualifier at Papara Park in the evening and didn't even go to the stadium. Although he was still present at the activation session in the morning, the striker is now done with Trabzonspor. "I was told at the training camp that I should leave." After just one season, the ex-Rapidler's adventure at the Black Wall will come to an end - his frustration is limited.
"The club wants to bring in lots of new players." Money doesn't seem to play a role. Stefan Savic came from Atlético Madrid, John Lundstram from Glasgow Rangers. These are anything but cheap veterans. And Fountas still has a contract until 2025, so he can relax.
Is Arnautovic coming?
Fountas is surprised that Austria's record international Marko Arnautovic, of all people, who is on the sidelines at Inter Milan for cost reasons according to Italian gazettes, is now a topic at Trabzonspor, but he also knows the importance of the club here: "The club is practically the city, that's what people live here for."
Which Fountas appreciates, but still avoids: "As a player, you have no peace and quiet here, you can't just go out on the street. Everyone wants something from you." He is all the more enthusiastic about his time at Rapid (from 2019 to 2022) and in the MLS with Washington.
"Kühbauer was a great coach"
He doesn't want to comment on the accusations that he went on strike from Hütteldorf back then, instead he beams: "We had a great team, we were runners-up. Didi Kühbauer was a great coach. Perhaps my best." The current Wolfsberg coach was the only one who could handle Fountas, even tame him. Which is why the Greek grins: "Call Didi." So a comeback in the Bundesliga after all? "I still have a few years left, I'm open to anything. But I've been away from home for eight years now. My wife and I actually want to go back to Greece."
Because his son Taxiarchis Junior is starting school next year and he has invested in real estate in Rhodes. There is no need to worry about the sly ear.
