Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

What a look!

Blake Lively makes you gasp with her topless look

Nachrichten
08.08.2024 14:43

Blake Lively is currently on a promotional tour for her new film "It Ends With Us" - and is showing off one exciting look after another. She even went topless at the photocall in London.

comment0 Kommentare

Wearing a white trouser suit with floral embroidery, Blake Lively caused quite a stir in London on Thursday afternoon. However, the reason was not just the truly exciting look, but above all the one item of clothing that the actress had chosen not to wear that day.

No bra
Ryan Reynolds' wife wasn't wearing a bra under her oversized blazer. There was therefore a lot of bare skin and sexy glimpses on show.

Blake Lively presented herself in a sexy topless look in London. (Bild: APA/Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)
Blake Lively presented herself in a sexy topless look in London.
(Bild: APA/Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Her panties, which were also decorated with floral embroidery, also flashed out from under her straight-cut trousers.

The fact that Livley seemed more than comfortable in the sexy look, which she combined with sandals and large earrings, was revealed not least by her radiant smile. 

In a Britney dress at the premiere
The film "It Ends With Us", in which Lively plays the leading role of florist Lily Bloom, premiered at the beginning of the week. For the occasion, the 36-year-old appeared on the red carpet in New York in a vintage Versace dress that Britney Spears once wore at the fashion house's fashion show in Milan.

"It Ends With Us", which will be shown in German cinemas under the title "Nur noch ein einziges Mal", is the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's novel of the same name. The film will be shown in Austrian cinemas from August 14.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Daniela Altenweisl
Daniela Altenweisl
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Ähnliche Themen
Blake Lively
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf