What a look!
Blake Lively makes you gasp with her topless look
Blake Lively is currently on a promotional tour for her new film "It Ends With Us" - and is showing off one exciting look after another. She even went topless at the photocall in London.
Wearing a white trouser suit with floral embroidery, Blake Lively caused quite a stir in London on Thursday afternoon. However, the reason was not just the truly exciting look, but above all the one item of clothing that the actress had chosen not to wear that day.
No bra
Ryan Reynolds' wife wasn't wearing a bra under her oversized blazer. There was therefore a lot of bare skin and sexy glimpses on show.
Her panties, which were also decorated with floral embroidery, also flashed out from under her straight-cut trousers.
The fact that Livley seemed more than comfortable in the sexy look, which she combined with sandals and large earrings, was revealed not least by her radiant smile.
In a Britney dress at the premiere
The film "It Ends With Us", in which Lively plays the leading role of florist Lily Bloom, premiered at the beginning of the week. For the occasion, the 36-year-old appeared on the red carpet in New York in a vintage Versace dress that Britney Spears once wore at the fashion house's fashion show in Milan.
"It Ends With Us", which will be shown in German cinemas under the title "Nur noch ein einziges Mal", is the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's novel of the same name. The film will be shown in Austrian cinemas from August 14.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
