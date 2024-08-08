Vorteilswelt
Vadlau/Mähr outstanding

“It’s so unbelievable!” Huge jubilation after gold coup

Nachrichten
08.08.2024 13:09

"We both still can't believe it, it's so unbelievable!" Boundless jubilation for Lara Vadlau. Together with Lukas Mähr, she was able to claim the gold medal at the Olympic sailing competitions off Marseille on Thursday.

comment0 Kommentare

"We thought that we could win a medal if we sailed well. But the fact that we are now Olympic champions is indescribable," said helmswoman Vadlau in an initial reaction on ORF.

Lukas Mähr and Lara Vadlau celebrate their triumph with a red-white-red flag. (Bild: AFP/APA/NICOLAS TUCAT)
Lukas Mähr and Lara Vadlau celebrate their triumph with a red-white-red flag.
(Bild: AFP/APA/NICOLAS TUCAT)

Training paid off
"We trained a brutal amount," said Mähr. "We prepared so much, we were on the water almost every day for the last three months - whenever we could, including here in Marseille. We've tried to feel comfortable in all these different conditions and it seems we've done well," said the skipper.

Our second medal
The 470 duo came seventh in the medal race of the top ten and finished the regatta with 38 points ahead of Japan's Keiju Okada/Miho Yoshioka (41) and Sweden's Anton Dahlberg/Lovisa Karlsson (47). It was the second medal for the ÖOC at the Summer Games in France after Michaela Polleres' judo bronze.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Folgen Sie uns auf