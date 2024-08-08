Vorteilswelt
Again

Heavy rainfall put our fire departments to the test

Nachrichten
08.08.2024 12:52

Once again the sirens blared on Wednesday evening and ruined the well-earned evening off for the firefighters in parts of Styria. 

The sky turned pitch black in large parts of Styria on Wednesday evening. A familiar picture that causes great uncertainty for many. After all, severe storms have caused serious damage often enough this year. Fortunately, there were no disasters this time, but numerous fire departments still had to be called out instead of spending a cozy evening with their loved ones.

Heavy rainfall
Short but heavy: this is how many firefighters describe what happened yesterday evening. The districts of Liezen, Bruck an der Mur and partly Voitsberg were particularly hard hit. The heavy rainfall in particular turned out to be a problem. In parts of the Liezen district, roads were flooded, trees fell (for example on the A9 and B 146) and cellars had to be pumped out. The Florianis were deployed for several hours.

A similar picture emerged in the Bruck/Mürzzuschlag district: the fire brigades from Krieglach, Freißnitz, Stanz and Veitsch were called upon to drain water from a retirement home, pump out cellars and once again hand out sandbags. In Stanz, the soccer pitch was flooded.

A storm also hit the Voitsberg district. Fortunately, this time with a mild outcome: the fire department in Maria Lankowitz had to move in to clear a fallen tree. On the downside, the firefighters actually wanted to stand together and chat at the drinks stand on the Schlossplatz. The storm put a spanner in the works. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Monika König-Krisper
Monika König-Krisper
