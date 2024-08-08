Again
Heavy rainfall put our fire departments to the test
Once again the sirens blared on Wednesday evening and ruined the well-earned evening off for the firefighters in parts of Styria.
The sky turned pitch black in large parts of Styria on Wednesday evening. A familiar picture that causes great uncertainty for many. After all, severe storms have caused serious damage often enough this year. Fortunately, there were no disasters this time, but numerous fire departments still had to be called out instead of spending a cozy evening with their loved ones.
Heavy rainfall
Short but heavy: this is how many firefighters describe what happened yesterday evening. The districts of Liezen, Bruck an der Mur and partly Voitsberg were particularly hard hit. The heavy rainfall in particular turned out to be a problem. In parts of the Liezen district, roads were flooded, trees fell (for example on the A9 and B 146) and cellars had to be pumped out. The Florianis were deployed for several hours.
A similar picture emerged in the Bruck/Mürzzuschlag district: the fire brigades from Krieglach, Freißnitz, Stanz and Veitsch were called upon to drain water from a retirement home, pump out cellars and once again hand out sandbags. In Stanz, the soccer pitch was flooded.
A storm also hit the Voitsberg district. Fortunately, this time with a mild outcome: the fire department in Maria Lankowitz had to move in to clear a fallen tree. On the downside, the firefighters actually wanted to stand together and chat at the drinks stand on the Schlossplatz. The storm put a spanner in the works.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.