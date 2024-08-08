Heavy rainfall put our fire departments to the test

Heavy rainfall

Short but heavy: this is how many firefighters describe what happened yesterday evening. The districts of Liezen, Bruck an der Mur and partly Voitsberg were particularly hard hit. The heavy rainfall in particular turned out to be a problem. In parts of the Liezen district, roads were flooded, trees fell (for example on the A9 and B 146) and cellars had to be pumped out. The Florianis were deployed for several hours.