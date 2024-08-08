Instead of possible imprisonment
Attempt to pay with a flower probably ends with a fine
Lucky again. A woman from Lungau tried to pay with a counterfeit 100 euro bill in a supermarket, but the bill was noticed at the checkout. In Austria, the attempt is punishable by up to five years in prison. However, the judge offered the young woman a diversion - not legally binding.
According to her own confession, the 24-year-old got hold of the bill when she ordered greetings cards from the Far East. The bills were used as stuffing material. The attempt to pay with them was only a mistake because she had hastily stuffed the contents of the order into her pocket and then unintentionally pulled out one of the two banknotes while shopping. However, a store employee noticed the bloom immediately.
The judge believed the woman. Instead of initiating criminal proceedings - which in Austria can result in up to five years in prison or a fine - she offered the defendant a diversion: The proceedings would be discontinued in return for the payment of 1,150 euros (1,000 euros fine plus 150 euros procedural costs) - not legally binding. The public prosecutor's office has not yet decided whether it will agree or appeal.
