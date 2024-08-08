After Swift cancellation:
Coldplay fans worried, but organizers reassured
Following the cancellation of Taylor Swift's concert series in Vienna on Wednesday due to the threat of terrorism, many Coldplay fans are now wondering what impact this will have on the four performances by the British band in the Ernst Happel Stadium scheduled from August 21. The organizer reassures.
"We understand the questions and concerns of all fans, but we should try to remain calm and not fuel the situation with further speculation," said a statement from event organizer Live Nation on Thursday.
"We are in very close contact with the relevant security authorities and are guided by their assessments and recommendations," it emphasized. "All fans can rest assured that the safety of visitors, staff and artists always takes priority."
Swift cancellation "biggest accident to beassumed"
For music industry researcher Peter Tschmuck from the University of Music and Performing Arts Vienna (mdw), the cancellation of the three Vienna concerts by US superstar Swift is "the biggest accidenttobe assumed" for Vienna as a major event location.
The damage to the city's reputation cannot yet be estimated, of course, but is undisputed. Swift herself could also have played a decisive role in the cancellation, said Tschmuck on Thursday. "As a music industry expert, my first reaction was that this could cause huge economic problems for Barracuda," said Tschmuck.
"This is practically the worst-case scenario. In the past, Vienna has always been an important hub for international concert acts - Coldplay is still due to play (four concerts at the Ernst Happel Stadium from August 21, please note). If there are then concerns about the risk of terrorism and attack plans, this naturally has an impact on international organizers."
"No recommendation for Vienna as a concert location"
The canceled concerts attracted tens of thousands of fans from all over the world to the Austrian capital, who are now faced with a bitter disappointment and have sometimes spent a lot of money. According to the music industry expert, good crisis management is now needed on the part of the city and tourism authorities.
Overall, according to Tschmuck, we unfortunately have to say: "Logically, this is not a recommendation for Vienna as a concert location." The added value generated by the events themselves, which is now lost, is one thing, but little can be said about the medium-term effects. One thing is clear: "In the long term, Vienna is not dependent on such concerts."
