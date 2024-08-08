Swift cancellation in Vienna
These concerts have already been targeted by terrorists
Two suspected supporters of the Islamic State (IS) are said to have planned an attack on the upcoming Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna. The organizer cancelled the shows on Wednesday evening. Concerts have repeatedly been targeted by terrorists in recent years.
These include the well-known attack by Hamas and other terrorist organizations on Israel on 7 October 2023 and a suicide bombing at a concert by singer Ariana Grande. Here is an overview:
March 22, 2024: A terrorist attack at a concert by a Russian band in a suburb of Moscow claims more than 140 victims. The perpetrators, dressed in camouflage, open fire on visitors to Crocus City Hall with automatic weapons. Here too, IS claimed responsibility for the attack.
October 7, 2023: Gunmen kill 260 people and take hostages at the Nature Party Festival near Kibbutz Re'im, one of the first targets of an attack on Israel by Hamas militants. The attack broke up the war in the Gaza Strip.
October 1, 2017: A 64-year-old man fires 1000 shots from a suite on the 32nd floor of a hotel in Las Vegas with automatic weapons at visitors to an open-air concert. 58 people were killed and more than 800 others injured. The motive of the perpetrator is unclear.
May 22, 2017: 22 people are killed in a suicide attack at a concert by singer Ariana Grande at the Manchester Arena. IS claims responsibility for the attack.
November 13, 2015: 130ß people are murdered and hundreds injured in one of three IS attacks in Paris. In the Bataclan club alone, 90 people die when three terrorists with assault rifles shoot into the crowd and take hostages during a performance by the band Eagles of Death Metal.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
