Swift concert cancellation: What costs will be refunded?
The three planned Vienna concerts by US superstar Taylor Swift were canceled on Wednesday evening due to the threat of terrorism. Many fans are now not traveling to Vienna and are wondering whether they can cancel their booked hotel or train ticket free of charge.
The Chamber of Labor's consumer protection department has summarized the answers to these questions.
- Ticket only booked: Cancellation entitles consumers to a refund of the ticket costs. According to information from the organizer, payment should be made automatically within ten days. If tickets are purchased through a ticket office, this office should be contacted.
- Ticket only, hotel or travel booked separately: In this case, the organizer is obliged to refund the ticket costs. Additional services booked, such as accommodation or travel, are generally not affected by the cancellation. The corresponding contracts continue to exist. The costs incurred in the event of a room being canceled can usually be found in the booking documents. Whether the arrival can be canceled or rebooked at low cost or what costs will be incurred can be found in the terms and conditions.
In the worst case, consumers will not receive a refund if they do not travel to Vienna. These costs do not have to be borne by the concert organizer.
- Package deal: If consumers have booked a complete package (e.g. ticket plus travel or ticket plus hotel) with a tour operator, this trip can be canceled free of charge because an essential part of the package (the concert) does not take place. The contact person is the tour operator. Participants should contact the tour operator, cancel the trip in writing and demand a full refund.
If the concert or tour operator does not comply with the repayment obligation, those affected can contact the consumer protection department of the Chamber of Labor.
