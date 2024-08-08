Permission granted
Volocopter may take off during the Olympic Games
Shortly before the end of the Olympic Games, the German air cab manufacturer Volocopter has received a long-awaited permit to fly in Paris. Flights with the electric aircraft, which take off and land vertically, are planned for this Thursday, among other dates, according to the company based in Bruchsal, Baden.
At the beginning of the major sporting event, it was still unclear whether Volocopter and the French airport operator Groupe ADP would actually be able to implement their plans. The decision lay with the French civil aviation supervisory authority DGAC and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency EASA.
However, the test flights now planned are a compromise. Originally, Volocopter and Groupe ADP had wanted to offer an air taxi service with passenger operations worldwide for the first time at the Olympic Games. However, a type certificate from EASA is still missing. The European Aviation Safety Agency did not respond to a request for comment.
Last year, the partners announced that air cabs would start operating in Paris on three connecting routes and two tourist routes. Five landing sites called Vertiports were planned, one of which would be on a pontoon on the Seine.
The Volocity model with a large ring and rotors on the roof has room for one person in addition to the pilot. The flying cabs were to fly at an altitude of less than 500 meters and therefore not be audible from the ground in urban environments.
Applications rejected
The French Council of State recently rejected two applications against a temporary take-off and landing site for air cabs in the center of Paris. The city of Paris and several organizations had questioned the legality of the order for the operation.
Connecting link
Like other companies, Volocopter wants to revolutionize air traffic. This involves, for example, balancing out traffic jams in cities and connecting other forms of public transportation. In addition to Paris, the list of cities where Volocopter wants to launch first includes Rome and Osaka - but no German cities, because cities in Germany are not as densely populated and have self-sufficient local transport networks.
In Germany, Volocopter is working together with the ADAC air rescue service. The aim is to test their use for medical and rescue purposes.
The high costs that are expected for the flights are repeatedly criticized. The cost of building the two-seater aircraft, which weigh more than 500 kilograms, is not known.
Debates about state support
Recently, there have been debates about state support in the millions. After a rejection from Baden-Württemberg, there was even talk of moving the headquarters to Bavaria, because the Free State had initially shown itself to be more open. In the end, however, Bavaria decided against it and Volocopter received the money it needed from investors. According to previous information, the company employs around 650 people in Bruchsal alone.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
