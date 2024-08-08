Filzmoos
100 guests evacuated due to hotel fire
On Wednesday afternoon, flames spread rapidly on the third floor of a hotel in the Pongau municipality of Filzmoos. The guests were quickly relocated to the nearby kindergarten. The extinguishing work continued into the early hours of Thursday morning.
The fire spread rapidly due to strong gusts of wind. In addition to the local fire department, forces from the neighboring communities of Eben, Altenmarkt, St. Johann, Flachau, St. Martin am Tennengebirge and Bischofshofen were also called in. "The frequent shifting of the wind at the beginning of the operation posed a considerable risk for the emergency services, as the smoke spread quickly and uncontrollably changed direction," explained section fire service commander Christian Lackner.
Guests in shock, no injuries
The almost 109 guests had to be evacuated and were treated by the Red Cross in the local kindergarten. Fortunately, no one was injured. The firefighting operation lasted late into the night and the extinguishing work was still ongoing in the early hours of Thursday morning. The State Office of Criminal Investigation is investigating and the cause of the fire is still unclear.
Additional firefighters from Wagrain, Hüttau and Forstau arrived to help with the extinguishing work. In total, around 160 firefighters, Red Cross and police were deployed.
