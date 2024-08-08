Kasia Lenhardt case
he next trial!
Although Jérôme Boateng does not have to appear in person before the Berlin Court of Appeal: On Thursday, the LASK star, who was convicted in Munich in July for intentional assault without a final conviction, will face a court case that he already lost on one charge in 2022.
With the words "The ink is dry", LASK announced the signing of Jérôme Boateng on social media on 31 May, including . A day later, the following post was published: "The ink is also dry on Kasia Lenhardt's death certificate . . . "
What was meant was the drama surrounding the ex-partner of the former Bayern star. His interview about the end of their relationship resulted in a tsunami of cyberbullying attacks against the model. Before the 25-year-old took her own life on February 9, 2021, her son's 6.... birthday, and subsequently became the most googled deceased person in Germany this year.
Shows the force of the case. Investigations into Boateng, who is of course presumed innocent, are still ongoing. Despite this, the LASK star has already been ordered to refrain from making a claim about the deceased in a media trial brought by Lenhardt's mother on November 29, 2022. Namely this: "Her lies, her fake social media accounts, which she used to spread lies and cause trouble."
Kasia Lenhardt's mother is not satisfied with the verdict
However, the Civil Chamber 27 of the Berlin Regional Court dismissed other points of the lawsuit as unfounded. Lenhardt's mother has appealed against this. The trial will therefore go into "extra time" on Thursday from 2 pm.
Unlike the case in Munich, in which Boateng was convicted on July 19 for intentional bodily harm to the mother of his twins, the 35-year-old, whose sporting and human input LASK coach Thomas Darazs recently called "outstanding", does not have to appear in court in person in Berlin. Nevertheless, the case is highly interesting even for legal experts. As it concerns the question of the conditions under which a claim for injunctive relief for violation of post-mortem personality rights exists?
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.