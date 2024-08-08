Vorteilswelt
Is "Big Air?" wobbling?

Contract for the mega-event in the EM stadium is missing

08.08.2024 07:59

Is the mega event in the Wörthersee Stadium in doubt? Tickets are already on sale, but the contract with the city of Klagenfurt is still missing. The nerves are obviously already frayed, because when asked by the "Krone", the organizer lied through his teeth. .

Back in April of this year, there was a pompous press conference and the mega event for the coming winter was presented in the Wörthersee Stadium. From December 31, 2024 to January 5, 2025, the "Big Air" World Cup for snowboarders and freestylers will - or rather should - take place in the Klagenfurt EM Arena - with stars such as Anna Gasser and Co. "Klagenfurt can offer optimal conditions for events of all kinds. We are already looking forward to the Big Air in the stadium," said Mayor Christian Scheider proudly at the time.

Around 4000 tickets sold
Ticket sales have been running ever since, with around 4000 tickets sold so far. The contracts with the ÖSV, the FIS and the state have of course all been signed long ago. .

. . . but - and here's the thing: four months after the official presentation, there is still no contract between the World Cup organizers and the city of Klagenfurt! As the new sports councillor Constance Mochar confirmed to the "Krone": "Yes, we don't have a contract yet."

Which means that organizer Patrick Riepl's nerves are obviously on edge. Because he actually lied when asked: "We have a written contract with the city - everything fits."

What is true now? So far, the city has only given a verbal commitment from the mayor. Mochar tries to reassure: "Everything will be put in writing on Tuesday." Let's hope she's right - more than four months later. . .

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

