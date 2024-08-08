Contract for the mega-event in the EM stadium is missing

Back in April of this year, there was a pompous press conference and the mega event for the coming winter was presented in the Wörthersee Stadium. From December 31, 2024 to January 5, 2025, the "Big Air" World Cup for snowboarders and freestylers will - or rather should - take place in the Klagenfurt EM Arena - with stars such as Anna Gasser and Co. "Klagenfurt can offer optimal conditions for events of all kinds. We are already looking forward to the Big Air in the stadium," said Mayor Christian Scheider proudly at the time.