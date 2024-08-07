What’s behind the riots in England

Adding fuel to the fire are agitators such as right-wing extremist Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, known as Tommy Robinson, and Lawrence Fox, a former presenter on the right-wing news channel GB News. They do not organize the riots, but fuel them in part with fake news and give the movement structure, explains Neumann. "That's something new. The role of social media, including disinformation on social media, is something that we haven't really seen before to this extent," said the expert.